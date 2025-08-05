In this video:

Ninad Raje, Group CIO, The Jaquar Group

Moderator:

Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Data Centers at the Core of Digital Manufacturing: Building Intelligent Infrastructure for Global Scale

Key Highlights:

[1] Every two decades, Jaquar has always been on the forefront of innovation — whether it’s plant automation, production cycles, or expanding into international territories.

[2] I never saw challenges as roadblocks. We identified gaps, turned them into opportunities, and delivered value to both the organization and the customer.

[3] We built an app-based, cloud-native chatbot not just for customers but also for our massive dealer base. Information is now at everyone’s fingertips.

[4] We’ve taken a hybrid and multi-cloud approach — what’s confidential stays on-prem, and what’s public goes to the cloud. It’s all about what works best for the business and meets legal requirements.

[5] Mark my words — quantum is the next big thing. It will far outweigh and outpace AI. The world is going to turn over its head because of quantum.