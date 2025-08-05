In this video:

Shuvankar Pramanick, Dy CIO, Manipal Hospitals

Moderator:

Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Healing Through Infrastructure: Data Centers as the Digital Heartbeat of Modern Healthcare

Key Highlights:

[1] AI now plays a critical role in monitoring infrastructure, enabling real-time alerts and predictions to prevent disruptions.

[2] Patient-critical data like admission to discharge (ATD) is managed at the edge to ensure zero delays in care.

[3] With growing digital expansion, cybersecurity is our top priority — guided by data classification and the new DPDP Act.

[4] Merging IT systems during hospital acquisitions requires careful coexistence, monitoring, and security alignment.

[5] No one will teach you at this point — you have to go to the teacher. Constant learning and meeting tech partners is key.