Fireside chat: Using Advanced Digitisation/Tech Tools for Reducing Justice Delivery Turnaround Around Time (TAT) for Citizens | Digital Maharashtra 2020

In this video:

Fireside chat: Using Advanced Digitisation/Tech Tools for Reducing Justice Delivery Turnaround Around Time (TAT) for Citizens
+ Sitaram Kunte, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government Of Maharashtra
+ Mark Holder, Former Platoon Sergeant, British Army & Advisor – Public Sector/Defence & Security SAP EMEA North, SAP


