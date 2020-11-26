Fireside chat: Using Advanced Digitisation/Tech Tools for Reducing Justice Delivery Turnaround Around Time (TAT) for Citizens | Digital Maharashtra 2020

Read Article

In this video:

Fireside chat: Using Advanced Digitisation/Tech Tools for Reducing Justice Delivery Turnaround Around Time (TAT) for Citizens

+ Sitaram Kunte, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government Of Maharashtra

+ Mark Holder, Former Platoon Sergeant, British Army & Advisor – Public Sector/Defence & Security SAP EMEA North, SAP

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]