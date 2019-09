Digital Transformation is undertaken with both, a top down and bottom up approach at IndusInd Bank: Biswabrata Chakravorty, CTO, IndusInd Bank | Digital Masterclass | Avaya

Digital strategy coupled with making the employees digitally active will prove to be critical for digital transformation at IndusInd Bank

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]