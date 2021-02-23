Panel Discussion: How technology can improve governance in India | Digital Technology Sabha 2021
In this video:
Panel Discussion: How technology can improve governance in India
Panelists :
+ Pushkal Shivam, Deputy CEO, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, Govt of Maharashtra
+ Golok Kumar Simli, CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Govt of India
+ Prabhat Malik, IAS, Additional MD, Raipur Smart City Ltd, Govt of Chhattisgarh
+ Rajiv K. Sennar, Advisor for Investments, Industries & Infrastructure, Govt of Andhra Pradesh
+ Abir Banerjee, National Business Manager, Aruba India
+ Prashant Bhatia, Vice President – Sales, Vertiv India
