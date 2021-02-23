Panel Discussion: How technology can improve governance in India | Digital Technology Sabha 2021

Panel Discussion: How technology can improve governance in India

Panelists :

+ Pushkal Shivam, Deputy CEO, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, Govt of Maharashtra

+ Golok Kumar Simli, CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Govt of India

+ Prabhat Malik, IAS, Additional MD, Raipur Smart City Ltd, Govt of Chhattisgarh

+ Rajiv K. Sennar, Advisor for Investments, Industries & Infrastructure, Govt of Andhra Pradesh

+ Abir Banerjee, National Business Manager, Aruba India

+ Prashant Bhatia, Vice President – Sales, Vertiv India

