Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSabha  »  Panel Discussion: How technology can improve governance in India | Digital Technology Sabha 2021

Panel Discussion: How technology can improve governance in India | Digital Technology Sabha 2021

Digital TechSabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 14
Read Article

In this video:
Panel Discussion: How technology can improve governance in India

Panelists :
+ Pushkal Shivam, Deputy CEO, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, Govt of Maharashtra
+ Golok Kumar Simli, CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Govt of India
+ Prabhat Malik, IAS, Additional MD, Raipur Smart City Ltd, Govt of Chhattisgarh
+ Rajiv K. Sennar, Advisor for Investments, Industries & Infrastructure, Govt of Andhra Pradesh
+ Abir Banerjee, National Business Manager, Aruba India
+ Prashant Bhatia, Vice President – Sales, Vertiv India


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image