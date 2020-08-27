Special Address: Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre, Government of India | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ We have seen an exponential growth in our video conferencing solutions

+ Aarogya Setu app is used by over 15 crore citizens today

+ The underlying foundation for all our initiatives is our robust ICT infrastructure

+ We must ensure an uniform experience for citizens across different platforms

+ Mobile-first approach is crucial, especially in Indian context

