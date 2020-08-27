Special Address: Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre, Government of India | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ We have seen an exponential growth in our video conferencing solutions
+ Aarogya Setu app is used by over 15 crore citizens today
+ The underlying foundation for all our initiatives is our robust ICT infrastructure
+ We must ensure an uniform experience for citizens across different platforms
+ Mobile-first approach is crucial, especially in Indian context
