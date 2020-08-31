Threat Intel Overview by Scott Jarkoff, Senior Threat Intelligence Advisory Group, APJ & EMEA, CrowdStrike | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 28th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ Cybersecurity strategies require understanding of adversaries
+ CrowdStrike is tracking 144 threat adversaries
+ China based actors target telecom, financial and healthcare sectors
+ There has been an exponential increase in e-crime activities
