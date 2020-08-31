AMD – The New Standard for Modern Business PCs by Ajay Koul, Sales Lead, BFSI, AMD India Pvt. Ltd. | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 28th August 2020

Key Highlights:

+ We have the expertise to combine high performance compute and graphics to build custom solutions

+ Productivity, security and business needs are among the top modern IT challenges

+ AMD offers an expanding commercial portfolio with powerful security features built-in

+ AMD helps organisations boost their workforce productivity

+ AMD enables team collaboration for organisations

