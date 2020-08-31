Fireside Chat with Dr. Pramod Kumar, Chairperson, Haryana Governance Reforms Authority, Government of Haryana & Narayana Birakayala, Capture Business Development Lead, AISPL | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 28th August 2020

Read Article

Key Highlights: Dr. Pramod Kumar, Chairperson, Haryana Governance Reforms Authority, Government of Haryana

+ The pandemic has pushed states to reconsider their basic policies

+ For us, technology is a great facilitator, but not a panacea

+ Technology can be used for need based and supply driven services

+ We have made the processes productivity oriented

+ We have analysed 30 years of data and for process transformation

Key Highlights: Narayana Birakayala, Capture Business Development Lead, AISPL

+ The India Enterprise Architecture provides integrated services with citizens at the centre with the help of cloud

+ AWS helps the government in moving ideas to implementation

+ Technology has to walk along with government reforms

+ AWS provides government the ability to experiment

+ Cloud services, AI, Blockchain and IoT can fast forward citizen services delivery

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]