Panel Discussion: How technology is moulding the future of Retail/E-Comm/QSR | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

Key Highlights:



+ Technology has boosted the confidence of customers, Google forms and WhatsApp ordering has seen a big push. We see more opportunities over challenges in these crisis times. Our current challenge is to reach out to customers using both online and offline channels.: Dhaval Mankad, Vice President – IT, Havmor Ice Cream Private Limited

+ People are experimenting on tech and processes for making the business ‘normal’ business. Still people are taking two steps forward, one step backward. : Manjunath Soma, CTO, Omuni – Powered by Arvind Internet

+ Before covid 90 percent of Sandisk buying was offline. But in the last three months we have seen increased sales in online channels. Despite lockdown, verticals like telcos have contributed to our business continuity. : Vivek Tyagi, Sr. Director Sales, Enterprise & Embedded, Western Digital

+ Contactless technologies will help retailers to embrace the new normal. AI and analytics in retail will redefine the retail experience as both will give accuracy and scale.: Xavier Kuriyan, Director Solutions and Alliances, Dell Technologies

