Panel Discussion: Ensuring business continuity amid COVID-19 and the way forward | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

By Express Computer
Key Highlights:

+ We had to revamp our strategies within a month of the lockdown. We started  making cotton masks to meet the customers’ demands: Ayushi Gudwani, Founder & CEO, FableStreet

+ Providing milk as an essential commodity to customers was a challenge in the initial days of the lockdown. Purity matters a lot for a brand like us and we ensured that it becomes our USP: Chakradhar Gade, Co-Founder, Country Delight

+ We are seeing customers returning to our retail stores like pre covid times. We don’t see decline in footfalls will be a major challenge for Titan: Yashwanth Kumar C, Head of Analytics and Insight, Titan Company

+ We made our platform available for free for the first three months of the lockdown not just to the customers but for the government too to help them in the testing times: Triveni Rabindraraj, Head – SMB Sales, LogMeIn

+ We have a data fabric architecture to provide a seamless path for On Premise & Cloud. Covid as accelerated cloud adoption.: Vinay Kumar Parath, Director – Sales, NetApp India & SAARC, NetApp

+ Swiggy follows stringent norms like thermal checks of the staff  and uses IoT for this. We had to strengthen our technology platforms during the initial weeks of the lockdown.: Piyush Chourashiya, Director – Analytics, Swiggy


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

