Gyan Pandey, Chief Digital Officer, Voltas
Topic: AI at the Core of Comfort: How Voltas is Building Intelligent Cooling Ecosystems
Key Highlights:
[1] AI is becoming central to transforming customer experience and operations.
[2] Voltas is using IoT-driven data to enable predictive maintenance in industrial chillers.
[3] Personalization and post-sale AI services are emerging as key focus areas.
[4] The real challenge lies in ensuring AI use cases deliver measurable ROI.
[5] Voltas is building a data-led future by integrating AI and IoT across products, services, and customer touchpoints.