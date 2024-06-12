Exclusive Video Interview with Amit Vohra, CTO, Teleperformance in India

In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Amit Vohra, CTO, Teleperformance in India opened up on how cutting-edge technologies like GenAI, analytics, and mixed reality have posed game changers for enhancing customer experience. “As an example, our email business has witnessed a boost. GenAI model feeds our agents with comprehensible insights helping them to be more productive and correct while interacting with customers,” Vohra highlights.

