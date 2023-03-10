Exclusive Video Interview with Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

In an exclusive chat with Sandhya Michu, Special Correspondent with Express Computer, Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said, “We still continue to believe that we are a startup in the financial services space. At the bank, we are ready to disrupt our own sales, try new business models and rapidly scale up wherever we see opportunity. I think that’s core to what our digital strategy has been, and I am fortunate to be a part of this journey over the last 15 years at Kotak Mahindra Bank.”

Sharing his thoughts on ChatGPT, the CDO of Kotak Mahindra Bank believes the Chat GPT is a great path forward as a country like India needs a mix of chat and voice that is supported in multi-lingual format. Kotak Mahindra Bank is building the next phase of its interactive banking system which is both voice and chat enabled and can be delivered at scale on our contact center or for the mobile devices, which can help serve millions of customers without necessarily having a human intervention. Chat GPT is a concept that we believe in, however, we still need to see the maturity it renders in the financial services space.

The interview covered how Kotak is keeping pace with the changing banking landscape and banking on digital to take digital transformation to a whole new level in spite of pandemic disruption and driving agility to innovate for customer-centricity. Watch the full interview.