Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Exclusive Interviews  »  Exclusive Video Interview with Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Exclusive Video Interview with Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Exclusive InterviewsVideos
By Express Computer
0 84

In an exclusive chat with Sandhya Michu, Special Correspondent with Express Computer, Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said, “We still continue to believe that we are a startup in the financial services space. At the bank, we are ready to disrupt our own sales, try new business models and rapidly scale up wherever we see opportunity. I think that’s core to what our digital strategy has been, and I am fortunate to be a part of this journey over the last 15 years at Kotak Mahindra Bank.”

Sharing his thoughts on ChatGPT, the CDO of Kotak Mahindra Bank believes the Chat GPT is a great path forward as a country like India needs a mix of chat and voice that is supported in multi-lingual format. Kotak Mahindra Bank is building the next phase of its interactive banking system which is both voice and chat enabled and can be delivered at scale on our contact center or for the mobile devices, which can help serve millions of customers without necessarily having a human intervention. Chat GPT is a concept that we believe in, however, we still need to see the maturity it renders in the financial services space.

The interview covered how Kotak is keeping pace with the changing banking landscape and banking on digital to take digital transformation to a whole new level in spite of pandemic disruption and driving agility to innovate for customer-centricity. Watch the full interview.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image