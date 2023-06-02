Exclusive Video Interview with Mukesh Sharma, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Star Health and Allied Insurance

Mukesh Sharma, the Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Star Health and Allied Insurance, revealed in a video interview that they face a significant challenge with their data. While they have a hundred datasets, only 50% are in a usable digital format. The remaining 50% is in an unstructured form that cannot be easily processed by their systems. In addition, the lack of standardization of data formats, especially in rural areas, poses a major issue. With thousands of claims received daily from multiple hospital networks, the poor quality of data and inadequate scanning make it challenging to efficiently digitize and process the information.