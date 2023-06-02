Express Computer

Exclusive Video Interview with Mukesh Sharma, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Star Health and Allied Insurance

By Atreyee Chakraborty
Mukesh Sharma, the Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Star Health and Allied Insurance, revealed in a video interview that they face a significant challenge with their data. While they have a hundred datasets, only 50% are in a usable digital format. The remaining 50% is in an unstructured form that cannot be easily processed by their systems. In addition, the lack of standardization of data formats, especially in rural areas, poses a major issue. With thousands of claims received daily from multiple hospital networks, the poor quality of data and inadequate scanning make it challenging to efficiently digitize and process the information.

