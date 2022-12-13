Exclusive Video Interview with Ripu Daman Singh Bajwa, Director & General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India

Organisations today are taking the digital route to make themselves future-ready. However, this has also opened the world to cyber threats and hence has brought subjects like data protection, data privacy, and cybersecurity to the centre stage. Emphasising how organisations can modernise and automate their recovery and business continuity strategies to ensure cybersecurity, Ripu Daman Singh Bajwa, Director & General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India joined us in an exclusive conversation. The interaction also brings to light how building a culture of accountability and cybersecurity is imperative to induce a positive behavioural change in the workforce.