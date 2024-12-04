Exclusive Video Interview with Ripu Daman Singh Bajwa, Director & General Manager – Data Protection Solutions & Unstructured Data Solutions, Dell Technologies

As rising digitisation is making the cyber threat landscape further complex, it is a dire need for enterprises to strengthen their security posture with effective data protection solutions, and gear up to build resiliency. Ripu Daman Singh Bajwa, Director & General Manager – Data Protection Solutions & Unstructured Data Solutions, Dell Technologies, in an exclusive interview with Express Computer, discusses on secured data transactions, compliance, building capacities for data resilience, deploying AI machinery for securing from advanced threats, and more.

