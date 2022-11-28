Exclusive Video Interview with Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, IT&E Department, West Bengal

“West Bengal jumped onto the digital transformation bandwagon as soon as the Government of India mandated it. We started with low-hanging fruits and started streamlining digital citizen services first, and then have come a long way to make the most of advanced technologies across the sector,” says Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, IT&E Department, West Bengal. While commenting on the West Bengal Government’s association with startups, he further mentions that the government is encouraging startups to come out with various solutions across the sectors. He gives an example of how the government is taking help from these startups to improve security posture within the system. “Cybersecurity is not just about creating tools as and when needed, it is about our value system. It is the culture. It is about upskilling our students.” Das adds further.