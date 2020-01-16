As Australia’s wildfire worsens, how can technology help fight wildfires?
Explainer Videos
This video is in light of the devastating wildfires in Australia this year and how technology could play a major role. With advanced protective gear for firefighters and advanced machinery to ward off fires, preparing for a disaster and controlling damage effectively would be possible. Watch the video to discover what technology could be used in wildfires in the future.
