Fireside Chat with Alok Shekhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Punjab & Debapriya Nandan, Senior Director & Head, Public Sector, Business Development, Oracle India Private Limited

By Oracle
In this video:
+ Alok Shekhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Punjab
+ Debapriya Nandan, Senior Director & Head, Public Sector, Business Development, Oracle India Private Limited
+ Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic: Enhanced Role of Technology and Digital in Delivering Citizen Services


Oracle
