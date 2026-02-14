Keynote Address: Shobha Jagathpal, MD & CISO, Morgan Stanley

Speaker in this video:

Keynote Address by Shobha Jagathpal, MD & CISO, Morgan Stanley

Topic: Cognitive Leap and Reimagining Future of GCCs in India

Key Highlights:

[1] GCCs have excelled in execution, efficiency, and excellence, built on India’s exceptional talent pool, which remains our greatest competitive advantage.

[2] Intelligence (AI augmentation), Innovation (positioning India as a global innovator), and Impact (combining both for measurable global value) must replace execution-focused thinking.

[3] Success requires mastery across Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Cyber Intelligence, Data Leverage, and Emerging Tech, with quantum computing as the critical frontier.

[4] While we have the talent, we lack industry and emerging-tech readiness in graduates; processes need AI augmentation; and infrastructure/consortiums must be built to maximize emerging tech investments.

[5] India must transition from being a GCC execution hub to becoming a business-leading, revenue-generating, innovation-driving force in global technology sectors.