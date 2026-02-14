Express Computer

GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru

Speakers in this video:
Fireside Chat with Malahar Pinnelli, VP & Country Leader, 7- Eleven Global Solution Center – India & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Building Future-Ready GCCs: What Needs to Change

Key Highlights:
[1] Future-ready GCCs need leaders with global roles, accountability, and decision-making power based in India, positioning the GCC as a strategic asset rather than a separate unit.

[2] Teams must deeply understand and care about the business and customers; talent should be built not just for the GCC but as a pool for global successors.

[3] GCCs should identify revenue opportunities, cost savings, and customer satisfaction initiatives, secure executive sponsorship, and own delivery.

[4] Prioritize security in AI deployment; invest in coding agents for productivity, enterprise AI platforms for ecosystem integration, and AI pods for automating transactional work to elevate

[5] GCCs evolve from cost centers to global strategic powerhouses through deliberate leadership development, business ownership, AI-driven innovation, and executive sponsorship, mirroring India’s IT services success by combining talent depth, business processes, and an innovation mindset.

