Speaker in this video:

Aditya Guthey, AI and Leadership Speaker and Trainer, WhoWeAre LLC

Topic: 3 Rs to multiply Enterprise Impact as a GCC

Key Highlights:

[1] Pronunciation and word choice provide clarity, but true power comes from building rapport and relevance, ensuring you don’t just speak but influence decision-makers.

[2] Stories that captivate global decision-makers flop with engineers, so master switching levels, high-level overviews when needed, deep details strategically, while reading personalities and room vibes even before speaking.

[3] Evolve Global Capability Centers beyond support roles into global decision-making powerhouses, multiplying enterprise value through masterful, relevant communication.

[4] Leaders care about outcomes like customer satisfaction metrics, not tech buzzwords like velocity or speed, frame your message to resonate with CFOs, CMOs, and varied CEO types.

[5] Mastering “demowitz” for relevance elevates you from participant to room leader, transforming GCCs into worldwide decision-makers who command respect anywhere.