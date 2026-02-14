Ranganath Sadasiva, Chief Technology Officer, HPE India & Rahul Parekh, Marketing Head, Sheeltron Digital Systems

Express Computer

GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru

Topic: The Hybrid Cloud Imperative: AI Without Compromise

Key Highlights:

Ranganath Sadasiva, Chief Technology Officer, HPE India:
[1] Distributed IT requires “consciously hybrid” strategies for AI demands like power/cooling, shifting GCCs from cost-saving to innovation/value creation.

[2] AI stresses compute, data, networks, and privacy; needs sovereign setups, ML ops, and agility for rapid evolution (e.g., generative to agentic), with evolving infra like GPU ratios and high-speed links.

[3] HPE’s private, full-stack cloud mimics public cloud experience with sovereignty, compliance, cost savings, and seamless hybrid ties to 24+ clouds for unified ops.

Rahul Parekh, Marketing Head, Sheeltron Digital Systems:
[1] With 36 years of experience, Sheeltron designs, integrates, and manages enterprise IT infrastructure, combining system integration, managed services, and IT asset lifecycle management, while leveraging deep expertise through long-standing partnerships with leading OEMs like HPE.

[2] Sheeltron has a pan-India footprint servicing every pin code 24/7, backed by a large engineering workforce, in-house testing capabilities, multilingual support, and experience across data centers, hyperscalers, BFSI, education, healthcare, telecom, and retail sectors.

