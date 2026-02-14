Express Computer

GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru

Speaker in this video:
Krishna G, Country Head – Solution Architecture, OutSystems India

Topic: Fast-Track Legacy App Migration with AI-Powered Code Analysis

Key Highlights:
[1] Enterprises are moving away from 5–10 year refresh cycles to continuous modernisation, driven by Generative AI, allowing faster upgrades, security updates, and feature enhancements.

[2] Legacy apps can be extended, refactored, rebuilt, or left untouched, depending on business value, IP sensitivity, and risk, enabling a flexible, case-by-case modernisation strategy.

[3] While GenAI is probabilistic, enterprise applications require predictable, rule-based outcomes, creating a key gap in directly using GenAI for application development.

[4] Natural language inputs are interpreted by GenAI and converted into deterministic low-code models, ensuring predictable workflows, applications, and business logic.

[5] A unified platform enables rapid creation of web, mobile, workflows, APIs, and AI agents, along with seamless integration to legacy systems, cloud services, and APIs, without manual assembly of multiple tools.

[6] The platform compresses the full lifecycle, ideation, build, testing, security checks, performance validation, and deployment, allowing applications to go live as fast as they are generated, securely and at enterprise scale.

