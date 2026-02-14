Panel Discussion: From Project Delivery to IP Creation – How GCCs Can Build Patents, Platforms and Products for Global Revenue Impact

Panellists in this video:

+ Krishnaji Desai, VP of Engineering, Epsilon India

+ Pawan Choudhary, CTO, Zinnia India

+ Lalit Mittal, VP – IT, State Street Investment Management

+ Srinivas Chamarthy, SVP Engineering & India Site Lead, Diligent

+ Guru Thiagarajan, Head of India Technology Centre and CIO for People, Procurement and Legal, Deutsche Bank

+ Nilesh Dipak Karani, MD – Capability Center. Waters Corporation

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Krishnaji Desai, VP of Engineering, Epsilon India:

+ The convergence of roles and faster AI enabled development cycles in India teams is dramatically accelerating innovation, with speed, impact, and quality emerging as the most critical measures of success.

[2] Pawan Choudhary, CTO, Zinnia India:

+ Successful GCCs in India thrive by prioritizing quality over scale, leveraging high talent density, empowering teams with autonomy and long term career paths, and making sustained leadership investments to drive net new IP creation and true ownership mindset.

[3] Lalit Mittal, VP – IT, State Street Investment Management:

+ India GCCs are shifting from a delivery focused mindset to a business and value creation driven model, where deep business understanding, strong architectural leadership, and customer centric thinking are critical to driving IP creation and competitive advantage.

[4] Srinivas Chamarthy, SVP Engineering & India Site Lead, Diligent:

+ True innovation and IP creation emerge when teams shift from execution to end to end ownership, deeply understand customer needs, and focus on transformative customer impact rather than just delivering tasks.

[5] Guru Thiagarajan, Head of India Technology Centre and CIO for People, Procurement and Legal, Deutsche Bank:

+ India can serve as a scalable global hub, building end-to-end platforms that rapidly expand across markets, with 24/7, cross-functional teams supporting customers worldwide across all time zones.

[6] Nilesh Dipak Karani, MD – Capability Center, Waters Corporation:

+ GCCs succeed when empowerment and mindset change happen at the grassroots, not around a single leader, creating an ecosystem where teams, especially developers, are enabled to collaborate directly with customers and business functions to drive truly customer centric innovation.