Manu Dhir, Global Head of GCCs, StoneX Group
GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru
Speaker in this video:
Topic: The Next Decade of GCCs – From Delivery Hubs to Global Decision-Makers
Key Highlights:
[1] GenAI is rapidly moving from pilots to core enterprise infrastructure, becoming part of the foundational IT stack over the next decade.
[2] Nearly 40% of roles will transform or become obsolete, while global talent supply tightens, making reskilling and talent ownership critical, especially for GCCs.
[3] GCCs are evolving into portfolio hubs with end-to-end product ownership, measurable business outcomes, and increasing global leadership roles.
[4] Automation will significantly impact junior roles, making AI fluency, governance, and workforce upskilling essential for future readiness.
[5] The future GCC is not a delivery centre, it is a global enterprise decision and product platform that owns outcomes, drives AI-led transformation, and shapes business strategy.