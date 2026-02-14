Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  GCC Conclave  »  Manu Dhir, Global Head of GCCs, StoneX Group

Manu Dhir, Global Head of GCCs, StoneX Group

GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru

GCC ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Speaker in this video:
Manu Dhir, Global Head of GCCs, StoneX Group

Topic: The Next Decade of GCCs – From Delivery Hubs to Global Decision-Makers

Key Highlights:
[1] GenAI is rapidly moving from pilots to core enterprise infrastructure, becoming part of the foundational IT stack over the next decade.

[2] Nearly 40% of roles will transform or become obsolete, while global talent supply tightens, making reskilling and talent ownership critical, especially for GCCs.

[3] GCCs are evolving into portfolio hubs with end-to-end product ownership, measurable business outcomes, and increasing global leadership roles.

[4] Automation will significantly impact junior roles, making AI fluency, governance, and workforce upskilling essential for future readiness.

[5] The future GCC is not a delivery centre, it is a global enterprise decision and product platform that owns outcomes, drives AI-led transformation, and shapes business strategy.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.