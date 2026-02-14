Speaker in this video:

Manu Dhir, Global Head of GCCs, StoneX Group

Topic: The Next Decade of GCCs – From Delivery Hubs to Global Decision-Makers

Key Highlights:

[1] GenAI is rapidly moving from pilots to core enterprise infrastructure, becoming part of the foundational IT stack over the next decade.

[2] Nearly 40% of roles will transform or become obsolete, while global talent supply tightens, making reskilling and talent ownership critical, especially for GCCs.

[3] GCCs are evolving into portfolio hubs with end-to-end product ownership, measurable business outcomes, and increasing global leadership roles.

[4] Automation will significantly impact junior roles, making AI fluency, governance, and workforce upskilling essential for future readiness.

[5] The future GCC is not a delivery centre, it is a global enterprise decision and product platform that owns outcomes, drives AI-led transformation, and shapes business strategy.