GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru
Speaker in this video:
Rajasundaram Subramanian, Vice President of Technology, Avekshaa Technologies
Topic: Observability, Performance Engineering & QA in the AI Era
Key Highlights:
[1] Even a 1-second latency can impact revenue by 7–10%, making performance engineering a direct business priority for GCCs.
[2] 70% of outages today are caused by performance, reliability, and availability issues, leading to revenue loss, CX impact, and reputational damage.
[3] GCCs must move away from post-production firefighting to proactive, pre-emptive performance engineering early in the SDLC.
[4] Fixing performance issues late can cost 10–100x more—“fail fast” means testing, simulating, and validating early.
[5] For modern GCCs, performance engineering and advanced observability are no longer optional, they are foundational to revenue protection, customer trust, and scalable growth.