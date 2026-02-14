Speaker in this video:

Rajasundaram Subramanian, Vice President of Technology, Avekshaa Technologies

Topic: Observability, Performance Engineering & QA in the AI Era

Key Highlights:

[1] Even a 1-second latency can impact revenue by 7–10%, making performance engineering a direct business priority for GCCs.

[2] 70% of outages today are caused by performance, reliability, and availability issues, leading to revenue loss, CX impact, and reputational damage.

[3] GCCs must move away from post-production firefighting to proactive, pre-emptive performance engineering early in the SDLC.

[4] Fixing performance issues late can cost 10–100x more—“fail fast” means testing, simulating, and validating early.

[5] For modern GCCs, performance engineering and advanced observability are no longer optional, they are foundational to revenue protection, customer trust, and scalable growth.