GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru

Speaker in this video:
Arun Kalyanaraman, VP – Engineering, Target in India

Topic: Engineering Innovation at Scale in Global Capability Centers

Key Highlights:
[1] The journey evolved from maintaining systems to influencing enterprise-wide strategy and roadmaps.

[2] A seat at the table came through consistent delivery, impact, and accountability, step by step.

[3] Some of Target’s earliest and most scalable digital platforms were built, run, and evolved from India, creating IP organically.

[4] Engineers don’t just build features, they own business outcomes, backed by autonomy, world-class tech, and a culture that embraces learning from failure.

[5] Today, companies setting up GCCs visit this India center to learn how to build, scale, and transform, proof of true global leadership.

