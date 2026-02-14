Arun Kalyanaraman, VP – Engineering, Target in India
GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru
Speaker in this video:
Arun Kalyanaraman, VP – Engineering, Target in India
Topic: Engineering Innovation at Scale in Global Capability Centers
Key Highlights:
[1] The journey evolved from maintaining systems to influencing enterprise-wide strategy and roadmaps.
[2] A seat at the table came through consistent delivery, impact, and accountability, step by step.
[3] Some of Target’s earliest and most scalable digital platforms were built, run, and evolved from India, creating IP organically.
[4] Engineers don’t just build features, they own business outcomes, backed by autonomy, world-class tech, and a culture that embraces learning from failure.
[5] Today, companies setting up GCCs visit this India center to learn how to build, scale, and transform, proof of true global leadership.