Panel Discussion: AI-Native GCCs – Redesigning the Enterprise Around AI, Not the Other Way Round

GCC Conclave 2026 | 4th February 2026 | Bengaluru

Panellists in this video:
+ George Inasu, MD & Country Head, Fidelity National Financial India
+ Pooja Singh, VP & Head of India & Global Business Services, Teva Pharmaceuticals
+ Arun Kundra, Senior Vice President, Encora
+ GNV Subba Rao, Global Head of Operation Center, Process Automation, ABB
+ Nagalakshmi Shetty, VP Clinical Data Science & India Country Head, ICON (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] George Inasu, MD & Country Head, Fidelity National Financial India:
+ AI changes software from deterministic to probabilistic, democratising creation beyond coders and making agility, domain knowledge, and risk-aware collaboration essential for building effective solutions.

[2] Pooja Singh, VP & Head of India & Global Business Services, Teva Pharmaceuticals:
+ As AI-driven decisioning shifts closer to data and models, GCCs are evolving from execution hubs into strategic “thinking arms”, redefining where power, accountability, and leadership sit in the enterprise.

[3] Arun Kundra, Senior Vice President, Encora:
+ AI-native GCCs are emerging first as experimental sandboxes for risk and innovation, not scale plays, signaling a shift from talent volume to strategic capability building in global location decisions.

[4] GNV Subba Rao, Global Head of Operation Center, Process Automation, ABB:
+ Success in AI and high-risk environments depends on a fusion of deep domain expertise and strong technology skills, with cross-functional teams and continuous cross-skilling becoming the only sustainable model for long-term impact.

