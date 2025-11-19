Speaker in this video:

Navaneet Mishra, SVP & Head, Hexagon R&D India

Topic: Driving Innovation from GCCs: Beyond Cost Arbitrage to Value Creation

Key Highlights:

[1] Drive growth through five key pillars: talent, innovation, customer focus, operational excellence, and a strong organisational culture.

[2] Soft skills win business, while technical and hard skills ensure its continuity. Upskilling should align with evolving generational and industry needs.

[3] Accelerate digitalisation by embedding data-driven decision-making into core business processes.

[4] Empower employees through trust-centric policies, while ensuring clear consequences in cases where that trust is breached.

[5] Deeply understand both your competitors’ offerings and the broader ecosystem in which your customers operate to stay competitive and relevant.