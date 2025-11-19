Express Computer

Sriharsha Gummadi, Apple Practice Head, Ample

GCC Conclave 2025 | 20th August 2025 | Hyderabad

Speaker in this video:
Sriharsha Gummadi, Apple Practice Head, Ample

Topic: Powering GCC to Attract & Retain Talent & Setup with the Best of Technology

Key Highlights:
[1] Ample delivers strategic partnerships, deep technical expertise, simplified procurement, and lifecycle services; all while driving down total cost of ownership across all business domains.

[2] We provide best-in-class IT workspace solutions with the right infrastructure, top talent, and cutting-edge devices, ensuring users are equipped and ready from day one.

[3] Our Choice Program offers employees an intuitive, e-commerce-like experience, combining ease of use, personalisation, and robust support from onboarding to ongoing service.

[4] Powered by Apple silicon, Core ML, macOS, and a rich app ecosystem, Mac delivers unmatched performance, security, and AI-readiness, making it ideal for the modern enterprise.

[5] We align technology with business goals, ensuring scalability, innovation, and employee satisfaction, empowering organisations to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

