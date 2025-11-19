Speaker in this video:

Bharat Punukollu, Executive Director, Technology Consulting, EY Global Delivery Services

Topic: Make in India for the World: Positioning India as a Strategic GCC Hub

Key Highlights:

[1] Launching a GCC in Hyderabad is highly efficient — the city offers a plug-and-play environment thanks to its mature ecosystem.

[2] From infrastructure to talent and advisory support, Hyderabad has everything in place to support GCC operations smoothly.

[3] Hyderabad offers a ready-made ecosystem that makes setting up a GCC fast, efficient, and future-proof — it’s a strategic move for any global business.

[4] Hyderabad is a forward-looking choice for GCCs, with a growing presence of global companies and a pro-business environment.

[5] While tariffs may present short-term hurdles, they are expected to become less of an issue over time.