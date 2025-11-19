Bharat Punukollu, Executive Director, Technology Consulting, EY Global Delivery Services
GCC Conclave 2025 | 20th August 2025 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Topic: Make in India for the World: Positioning India as a Strategic GCC Hub
Key Highlights:
[1] Launching a GCC in Hyderabad is highly efficient — the city offers a plug-and-play environment thanks to its mature ecosystem.
[2] From infrastructure to talent and advisory support, Hyderabad has everything in place to support GCC operations smoothly.
[3] Hyderabad offers a ready-made ecosystem that makes setting up a GCC fast, efficient, and future-proof — it’s a strategic move for any global business.
[4] Hyderabad is a forward-looking choice for GCCs, with a growing presence of global companies and a pro-business environment.
[5] While tariffs may present short-term hurdles, they are expected to become less of an issue over time.