Speaker in this video:

Keynote Address: Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, Special Projects (SPEED), Investment & Industry (I&I) Cell and Special Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Heritage, Youth Advancement & Sports Department, Telangana

Key Highlights:

[1] Hyderabad has evolved significantly from being a back-office destination to a hub for innovation.

[2] GCCs in India are no longer limited to cost advantages; they now drive advanced solution development and unlock new business opportunities.

[3] With its affordable cost of living and enhanced social infrastructure, Hyderabad has emerged as a highly liveable city.

[4] The Telangana Government launched T-Hub, an initiative capable of identifying top startups from across the country. Around 70–80 GCCs collaborate with T-Hub to foster innovation.

[5] We have established a Centre of Excellence focused on cybersecurity and advanced product development in quantum technologies, in collaboration with NITI Aayog. This initiative is currently a work in progress.