Harish Rama Rao, Senior Vice President – Product Engineering, ACKO
Information Security Conclave | VC | 13th November 2025
Speaker in this video:
Moderator:
Salvi Kotian, Assistant Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
Topic: Securing Digital Insurance in the Age of AI: Balancing Innovation with Risk
Key Highlights:
[1] Security is built into every product from the start.
[2] Cloud-native systems ensure speed, scale, and resilience.
[3] Zero-trust approach secures all partner and API interactions.
[4] Agentic AI is used responsibly with strict safeguards.
[5] Harish unwinds by exploring India through road trips.
[6] ACKO blends innovation and security to power trusted, scalable digital insurance.