Harish Rama Rao, Senior Vice President – Product Engineering, ACKO

Information Security Conclave | VC | 13th November 2025

Speaker in this video:
Harish Rama Rao, Senior Vice President – Product Engineering, ACKO

Moderator:
Salvi Kotian, Assistant Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Securing Digital Insurance in the Age of AI: Balancing Innovation with Risk

Key Highlights:
[1] Security is built into every product from the start.

[2] Cloud-native systems ensure speed, scale, and resilience.

[3] Zero-trust approach secures all partner and API interactions.

[4] Agentic AI is used responsibly with strict safeguards.

[5] Harish unwinds by exploring India through road trips.

[6] ACKO blends innovation and security to power trusted, scalable digital insurance.

