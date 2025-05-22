Express Computer

Panel Discussion: Emerging Technologies: How Public Sector Enterprises Can Leverage Advanced Technologies for Operational Excellence

India PSE Summit 2025 | 26th April 2025 | Hyderabad

Panelists in this video:
+ Rupesh Kumar Shah, Executive Director, Information Technology, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
+ Nagendra Pratap Singh, General Manager, Strategic Information Systems, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
+ Chandan Kumar Barman, General Manager, Information Technology, Oil India Ltd
+ Kallol Basu, Chief Technology Officer, National Insurance Company Ltd
+ Vivek Pathak, Additional General Manager, Information Technology, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
+ Laxmi Lal Suthar, Additional General Manager, Systems, NBCC India Ltd
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd. (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Rupesh Kumar Shah, Executive Director, Information Technology, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd HUDCO:
+ We are simplifying processes, investing in people and tech, enhancing AI-led decisions, partnering for compliance, and preparing for RBI mandates with a focus on security, efficiency, and faster approvals.

[2] Nagendra Pratap Singh, General Manager, Strategic Information Systems, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd:
+ We are implementing a low-code platform to accelerate digital transformation, enabling faster deployment, reducing dependency on traditional coding, and empowering teams to build solutions efficiently across departments.

[3] Chandan Kumar Barman, General Manager, Information Technology, Oil India Ltd:
+ We are driving digital innovation across remote operations with AI-driven surveillance, pipeline monitoring, and smart oil well control, while promoting digital inclusion and optimizing production through well portfolio analysis and automation.

[4] Kallol Basu, Chief Technology Officer, National Insurance Company Ltd:
+ We are modernizing legacy systems by separating data layers, adopting cloud and microservices, deploying AI-driven claims and chatbots, and launching advanced analytics, paperless motor claims, and SD-WAN for scalable digital transformation.

[5] Vivek Pathak, Additional General Manager, Information Technology, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd:
+ We are implementing a unified ERP, enabling data virtualization across diverse databases, building a data warehouse for analytics, and setting up a clean room DR site to ensure business continuity with minimal downtime.

[6] Laxmi Lal Suthar, Additional General Manager, Systems, NBCC India Ltd:
We have developed an in-house ERP with AI-driven knowledge management, labor monitoring, and procurement digitization, aiming for automated invoice processing and vendor payments through robotic process automation within a year.

