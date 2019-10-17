Ashwin Mittal, Business Head – North & East, Array Networks | TechSenate

NextGen Networking & Security by Ashwin Mittal, Business Head – North & East, Array Networks

Key Highlights:

1. In 4-5 years, organisations have gone back to various technologies due to data volumes

2. Organisations want their data centers to be agile; lower TCO and higher RoI

3. Investment in new infrastructure in order to adopt new technologies is among the challenges for organizations

4. Array Networks has introduced a vendor-agnostic networking device, wherein virtual network functions of any organisation can be deployed

5. Array Networks has deployed Link Load Balancing solution for SpiceJet

