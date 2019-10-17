Deepak Thakur, Head of Business – India & SAARC, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, Delta Electronics India | TechSenate

Express Computer
Technology Senate Bangla 2019 ~ Enabling The Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence

Enabling Next-Gen Data Centers in the IoT Era by Deepak Thakur, Head of Business – India & SAARC, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, Delta Electronics India

Key Highlights:
1. There are about 157.2 million mobile phone connections in Bangladesh
2. With the coming of 5G, there will be a huge change in business models
3. Bangladesh among top 5 growing economies
4. 43 percent of the population in Bangladesh is under 25 years of age, who are tech-savvy
5. IoT will impact almost all verticals


