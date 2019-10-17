Deepak Thakur, Head of Business – India & SAARC, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, Delta Electronics India | TechSenate

Enabling Next-Gen Data Centers in the IoT Era by Deepak Thakur, Head of Business – India & SAARC, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, Delta Electronics India

Key Highlights:

1. There are about 157.2 million mobile phone connections in Bangladesh

2. With the coming of 5G, there will be a huge change in business models

3. Bangladesh among top 5 growing economies

4. 43 percent of the population in Bangladesh is under 25 years of age, who are tech-savvy

5. IoT will impact almost all verticals

