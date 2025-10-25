Express Technology Senate Awards 2025
Technology Senate North | 8th October 2025 | New Delhi
Award Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
+ Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Award Category: Document Management
+ RJ Corp Limited
+ Religare Broking Ltd.
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Prem Motors India
+ Pernod Ricard
Award Category: Data Centers
+ Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd.
Award Category: Enterprise Security
+ TMF Group
+ Religare Broking Ltd.
+ JK Lakshmi Cement
+ Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd.
+ Indian Energy Exchange