CIO War Stories

Technology Senate North | 8th October 2025 | New Delhi

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 6

Speakers in this video:
+ Ranganathan Vaidyanathan Iyer, Group CIO, JBM Group
+ Sidhwartha Roy Choudhary, AVP – Enterprise IT Infrastructure Technology, Air India
+ Munender Soperna, Group CDIO, Dr Lal PathLabs
+ Prasenjit Mukherjee, CIO, JWIL Infra Ltd.

Topic: What Complex Projects Teach About Leadership, Agility, and Resilience

Key Highlights:

[1] Ranganathan Vaidyanathan lyer, Group CIO, JBM Group:
+ Cloud may not suit highmemory engineering workloads so test real use cases before adoption. We should collect only relevant IoT data to avoid wastage and optimize costs.

[2] Sidhwartha Roy Choudhary, AVP – Enterprise IT Infrastructure Technology, Air India:
+ Automation, AI, and predictive maintenance are critical for operational efficiency and safety. Legacy-to-digital transformation requires careful change management and ROI measurement.

[3] Munender Soperna, Group CDIO, Dr Lal PathLabs:
+ End-of-life applications require proactive planning and vendor collaboration and strong performance testing and governance are crucial for critical, enterprise-scale deployments.

⁠[4] Prasenjit Mukherjee, CIO, JWIL Infra Ltd:
+ Digital project management platforms help eliminate silos across departments and change management and stakeholder alignment are key to successful project rollout.

