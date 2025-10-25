CIO War Stories

Speakers in this video:

+ Ranganathan Vaidyanathan Iyer, Group CIO, JBM Group

+ Sidhwartha Roy Choudhary, AVP – Enterprise IT Infrastructure Technology, Air India

+ Munender Soperna, Group CDIO, Dr Lal PathLabs

+ Prasenjit Mukherjee, CIO, JWIL Infra Ltd.

Topic: What Complex Projects Teach About Leadership, Agility, and Resilience

Key Highlights:

[1] Ranganathan Vaidyanathan lyer, Group CIO, JBM Group:

+ Cloud may not suit highmemory engineering workloads so test real use cases before adoption. We should collect only relevant IoT data to avoid wastage and optimize costs.

[2] Sidhwartha Roy Choudhary, AVP – Enterprise IT Infrastructure Technology, Air India:

+ Automation, AI, and predictive maintenance are critical for operational efficiency and safety. Legacy-to-digital transformation requires careful change management and ROI measurement.

[3] Munender Soperna, Group CDIO, Dr Lal PathLabs:

+ End-of-life applications require proactive planning and vendor collaboration and strong performance testing and governance are crucial for critical, enterprise-scale deployments.

⁠[4] Prasenjit Mukherjee, CIO, JWIL Infra Ltd:

+ Digital project management platforms help eliminate silos across departments and change management and stakeholder alignment are key to successful project rollout.