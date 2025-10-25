Express Computer

Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & DPO, JK Lakshmi Cement

Technology Senate North | 8th October 2025 | New Delhi

In this video:
Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & DPO, JK Lakshmi Cement

Topic: Our Learnings of SOC Transformation

Key Highlights:
[1] Cyberattacks are evolving fast — AI-driven threats can exfiltrate data in minutes, pushing organizations to rethink their detection and response speed.

[2] Adding more tools often increases complexity. The real need is simplified, intelligent, and integrated security operations.

[3] AI-powered SOCs are redefining response — cutting incident resolution time from over a day to under 30 minutes through automation and machine learning.

[4] True cyber resilience comes from aligning protection, detection, and response with business context and threat realities.

[5] AI isn’t just supporting cybersecurity — it’s redefining it, enabling faster, smarter, and more adaptive defense against evolving digital threats.

