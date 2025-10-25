In this video:

Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer & Head (SAP & IT) – Corporate, India Glycols

Topic: Empowering Frontline Industries with Smart Automation, IoT, and Data-driven Insights

Key Highlights:

[1] The company implemented connected factory setups using OPC servers and real-time analytics for visibility into plant operations, energy use, and safety.

[2] Robotics and automated bottling lines have enabled high-volume production (1 lakh+ cases/day) with minimal manual intervention

[3] GPS tracking, tamper alerts, and API integration with government portals (like VAHAN) ensure secure, efficient logistics and compliance.

[4] Real-time monitoring and machine learning are used for energy efficiency, boiler performance, and turbine optimization—leading to tangible business outcomes.

[5] With AI evolving rapidly, professionals must continuously upskill to stay relevant as traditional roles are increasingly augmented or replaced by intelligent systems.