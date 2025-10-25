In this video:

Fireside Chat: Amit Bhatia, Chief Information Security Officer, Religare Broking Ltd. & Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India (Moderator)

Topic: CISO 2.0 – Driving Cybersecurity Excellence in the Digital Broking Era

Key Highlights:

[1] Cybersecurity has evolved from basic compliance checks to addressing advanced cyber threats and ensuring a secure, seamless user experience.

[2] In the digital 2.0 era, security and user experience go hand in hand a smooth experience must also be a secure one.

[3] With open APIs and integrated platforms, API security has become central to protecting data and maintaining trust.

[4] Continuous training and awareness are key to building resilience against emerging threats, especially in the age of AI-driven attacks.

[5] The future of cybersecurity lies in balancing strong protection with great user experience making security an enabler, not a barrier, to digital innovation.