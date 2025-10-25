Express Computer

Fireside Chat: Amit Bhatia, Chief Information Security Officer, Religare Broking Ltd.

Technology Senate North | 8th October 2025 | New Delhi

In this video:
Fireside Chat: Amit Bhatia, Chief Information Security Officer, Religare Broking Ltd. & Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India (Moderator)

Topic: CISO 2.0 – Driving Cybersecurity Excellence in the Digital Broking Era

Key Highlights:
[1] Cybersecurity has evolved from basic compliance checks to addressing advanced cyber threats and ensuring a secure, seamless user experience.

[2] In the digital 2.0 era, security and user experience go hand in hand a smooth experience must also be a secure one.

[3] With open APIs and integrated platforms, API security has become central to protecting data and maintaining trust.

[4] Continuous training and awareness are key to building resilience against emerging threats, especially in the age of AI-driven attacks.

[5] The future of cybersecurity lies in balancing strong protection with great user experience making security an enabler, not a barrier, to digital innovation.

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

