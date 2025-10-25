Sharad Kumar Agarwal, Chief Digital & Information Officer, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
Technology Senate North | 8th October 2025 | New Delhi

Topic: Integrating IT-OT to Unlock Smart Factory Capabilities
Key Highlights:
[1] Manufacturing is shifting to autonomous, circular, and connected ecosystems where factories make real-time intelligent decisions.
[2] Digital maturity begins with digitizing processes, integrating data, upgrading infrastructure, and reskilling talent.
[3] Connected and intelligent plants turn scattered data into predictive insights and AI-driven optimization.
[4] Moving from information to wisdom enables faster, smarter, and more efficient decision-making.
[5] The true edge in manufacturing lies in unifying technology, data, and people to design the future of smart factories.