Panel Discussion: Reimagining Security with Zero Trust Architecture, XDR, SASE, and Behavioral Analytics

Panelists in this video:

+ Gunjan Mody, CISO, IIFL Home Loans

+ Vivek Shankar, CITSO & VP-IT, Max Life Insurance

+ Mosharraf Imam, CISO & Divison Head – IT, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

+ Saurabh Gugnani, Global Head – CyberSecurity Engineering, Architecture & Projects, TMF Group

+ Rajan Khanna, VP – Head IT and CISO, Indian Energy Exchange

+ Kapil Madaan, CISO & DPO, Max Healthcare (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Gunjan Mody, CISO, IIFL Home Loans:

+ The future of Zero Trust lies in integrating the entire ecosystem, but this remains a gap in the industry today.

[2] Mosharraf Imam, CISO & Divison Head – IT, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India:

+ Zero Trust is not about blindly deploying SASE or tools, it’s about understanding the business needs first.

[3] Rajan Khanna, VP – Head IT and CISO, Indian Energy Exchange:

+ Effective Zero Trust implementation requires a unified view of all security tools and logs to avoid complexity and redundancy.

[4] Saurabh Gugnani, Global Head – CyberSecurity Engineering, Architecture & Projects, TMF Group:

+ Instead of relying on a single security platform, we focus on strong integration across tool using unified identity, centralized data lakes, and automated workflows to reduce complexity and ensure faster, more effective threat detection and response.

[5] Vivek Shankar, CITSO & VP-IT, Max Life Insurance:

+ To securely enable remote work, we grouped users by roles, applied strict access controls (like VDI, zero trust, and MFA), and restricted data sharing—ensuring only the right people access the right data from approved devices.