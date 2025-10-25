Fireside Chat: Kapil Behl, MD, WM India

In this video:

Fireside chat with Kapil Behl, MD, WM India and Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer (Moderator)

Topic: Driving Innovation from GCCs: Beyond Cost Arbitrage to Value Creation

Key Highlights:

[1] GCCs in India have evolved from cost-arbitrage centers in the early 2000s to value creation and transformation hubs, moving from basic transactional work to strategic and revenue-generating roles.

[2] India is now viewed as a strategic driver of global operations, with increasing ownership of core processes and local leadership influencing global business decisions.

[3] The country has strong talent and academic institutions, but there’s a clear gap between theoretical education and industry requirements, which needs to be addressed.

[4] Greater collaboration between industry and academia is essential, with more internships, vocational training, and private sector involvement to create a future-ready workforce.

[5] Advanced technologies like GenAI and quantum computing will play a major role in accelerating this transformation and driving innovation.