Fireside Chat: Kapil Behl, MD, WM India

Technology Senate North | 8th October 2025 | New Delhi

Fireside chat with Kapil Behl, MD, WM India and Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer (Moderator)

Topic: Driving Innovation from GCCs: Beyond Cost Arbitrage to Value Creation

Key Highlights:
[1] GCCs in India have evolved from cost-arbitrage centers in the early 2000s to value creation and transformation hubs, moving from basic transactional work to strategic and revenue-generating roles.

[2] India is now viewed as a strategic driver of global operations, with increasing ownership of core processes and local leadership influencing global business decisions.

[3] The country has strong talent and academic institutions, but there’s a clear gap between theoretical education and industry requirements, which needs to be addressed.

[4] Greater collaboration between industry and academia is essential, with more internships, vocational training, and private sector involvement to create a future-ready workforce.

[5] Advanced technologies like GenAI and quantum computing will play a major role in accelerating this transformation and driving innovation.

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

