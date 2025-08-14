Express Technology Senate Awards 2025 | Day 2
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur
Award Category: AI Pathbreaker
+ Sudip Mazumder, Global CDIO, PGP Glass
Award Category: Woman Trailblazer
+ Rucha Nanavati, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
+ Ruma Kishore, Director – Global Digital Transformation Customer Experience, Unilever
+ Jyothirlatha B, Chief Technology Officer, Godrej Capital
+ Priya Dar, Chief Information Officer, Valvoline Cummins India
+ Mehjabeen Taj Aalam, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Raychem RPG
+ Jijy Oommen, Chief Technology Officer, Aavas Financiers Ltd
Award Category: Cyber Security Sentinel
+ Dr Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group
+ Kapil Madaan, CISO & DPO, Max Healthcare
+ Baidyanath Kumar. CISO & DPO, JK Lakshmi Cement
+ Ambarish Kumar Singh, CISO, Godrej Enterprises Group
Technology Senate Awards 2025 winners are:
Award Category: IoT
+ Turbo Energy Private Limited
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Bharat Seats Ltd (NDR Auto Group)
+ Waaree Energies