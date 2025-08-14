Panel Discussion: The Role of CIOs & CTOs in 2025 & Beyond – Balancing Innovation, Governance & ROI

Panellists in this video:

+ Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Waaree Energies

+ Varun Bansal, CIO, Bata India Limited

+ Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Waaree Energies:

+ CIOs are no longer seen as just technology enablers; we are now expected to contribute directly to profitability and strategic decision-making across functions like supply chain and finance

[2] Varun Bansal, CIO, Bata India Limited:

+ Driving innovation is no longer optional; we must deliver ROI through scalable digital initiatives while staying compliant and managing risk across a growing number of regulatory requirements

[3] Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:

+ CTOs must focus on creating resilient and agile technology infrastructures that enable rapid experimentation while ensuring systems are secure, compliant and cost-efficient