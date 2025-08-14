Panel Discussion: The Role of CIOs & CTOs in 2025 & Beyond – Balancing Innovation, Governance & ROI
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur
Panellists in this video:
+ Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Waaree Energies
+ Varun Bansal, CIO, Bata India Limited
+ Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Waaree Energies:
+ CIOs are no longer seen as just technology enablers; we are now expected to contribute directly to profitability and strategic decision-making across functions like supply chain and finance
[2] Varun Bansal, CIO, Bata India Limited:
+ Driving innovation is no longer optional; we must deliver ROI through scalable digital initiatives while staying compliant and managing risk across a growing number of regulatory requirements
[3] Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:
+ CTOs must focus on creating resilient and agile technology infrastructures that enable rapid experimentation while ensuring systems are secure, compliant and cost-efficient