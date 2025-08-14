Ninad Raje, Group Chief Information & Transformation Officer, The Jaquar Group
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Ninad Raje, Group Chief Information & Transformation Officer, The Jaquar Group
Topic: Designing the Digital Blueprint – Innovation, Agility & Impact at Scale
Key Highlights:
[1] The future doesn’t just happen rather it gets created; our transformation at Jaquar began with this belief, reimagining a 65-year-old legacy brand for a digital-first world
[2] We adopted a mobile-first strategy by eliminating desktops and putting real-time data and insights into the hands of every employee across 55 countries
[3] Clean and structured data is non-negotiable, poor data hygiene is the single biggest reason AI initiatives fail
[4] We eliminated spreadsheets across the organisation and replaced them with AI-driven dashboards that show data and recommend actions
[5] Let AI book the meetings, let humans build the relationships; that is how we strike the balance between automation and human value