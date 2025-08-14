Panel Discussion: The AI-First Enterprise – Evolving Role of the CIO in Driving Scalable, Responsible Innovation
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur
Panellists in this video:
+ Siddharth Sharma, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Digi Yatra Foundation
+ Raman Srinivasan, CDO, InMobi Group
+ Navin Nathani, CIO, Cohizon Life Sciences
+ Girish Hadkar, CIDO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd
+ Harsh Vardhan, Global Head – Digital Innovation, Apollo Tyres
+ Sudip Mazumder, Global CDIO, PGP Glass (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Sudip Mazumder, Global CDIO, PGP Glass:
+ CIOs must balance innovation with responsibility, ensuring AI drives scalable business growth without compromising ethics or data privacy.
[2] Siddharth Sharma, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Digi Yatra Foundation:
+ We design AI solutions with privacy by design, using decentralised data and blockchain to build trust and ensure seamless, secure user experiences.
[3] Raman Srinivasan, CDO, InMobi Group:
+ We align AI initiatives closely with business goals, reviewing projects quarterly to focus on growth, operational excellence and measurable KPIs.
[4] Navin Nathani, CIO, Cohizon Life Sciences:
+ Clean data and modernising legacy systems are critical; only with solid foundations can AI deliver real impact in regulated industries.
[5] Girish Hadkar, CIDO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd:
+ Securing leadership buy-in requires a shared AI vision across functions, helping us embed AI into everyday workflows and strategic objectives.
[6] Harsh Vardhan, Global Head – Digital Innovation, Apollo Tyres:
+ We empower plant operators with intuitive IoT interfaces, enabling them to interact directly with machines for real-time optimisation and issue resolution.